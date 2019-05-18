Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An employee counts US$100 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s dollar weakens below low end of trading band as capital flight from China’s stocks gathers pace in escalating trade war

  • The Hong Kong dollar touched 7.85000 per US dollar in New York trading
  • The monetary authority did not immediately disclose any intervention in the market to prop up the local currency
Topic |   Currencies
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 8:00pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee counts US$100 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.