An employee counts US$100 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s dollar weakens below low end of trading band as capital flight from China’s stocks gathers pace in escalating trade war
- The Hong Kong dollar touched 7.85000 per US dollar in New York trading
- The monetary authority did not immediately disclose any intervention in the market to prop up the local currency
