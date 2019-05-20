Catherine Leung Kar-cheung during Champion Reit’s announcement of its initial public offering, in May 2006. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former JPMorgan banker charged with bribery relating to Kerry Logistics’ IPO appears in court
- Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, the former managing director of JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific), released on bail of HK$20,000
- Prosecutors want case to be transferred to the District Court, seek adjournment till June 28
Topic | Banking & Finance
