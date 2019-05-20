Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is being investigated for corruption. Photo: Reuters
China’s former securities regulator Liu Shiyu is probed over family members’ alleged insider trading and favouring hometown IPOs, sources say
- Family members were able to buy bonds at below-market prices, source says
- Six rural commercial banks from Liu’s hometown in Jiangsu province went public during his tenure, drawing scrutiny, source says
Topic | China stock market
Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is being investigated for corruption. Photo: Reuters
Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg
Liu Shiyu, China’s former top securities regulator, turns himself in as part of corruption investigation
- Liu, who left the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January, reportedly violated ‘party discipline and laws’
- He is cooperating with the investigation
Topic | Corruption in China
Liu Shiyu, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in 2017. He has become the subject of a graft probe. Photo: Bloomberg