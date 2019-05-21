HSBC’s UK mobile app was developed in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian. Photo: Reuters
HSBC to add 1,000 jobs at tech development centres in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian as it looks to grow in China
- London-based bank plans to spend up to US$3.5 billion a year on strengthening its tech operations
- HSBC is using its China-based tech centres to develop banking products for its global network
