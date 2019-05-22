China’s P2P sector found itself racked by scandal after an initial boom. Photo: Simon Song
China’s beleaguered peer-to-peer lending market will get a boost from Greater Bay Area development, says DBS Bank
- By 2030, P2P lending will be the fifth-fastest growing industry in the new economic hub, the Singaporean bank estimates
- The once-booming industry, which gives smaller firms easy access to funds, shrank drastically when regulators swooped to halt an epidemic of fraud
