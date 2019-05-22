A money changer’s sign in Hong Kong on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Here’s a strategy for surviving the US-China trade war: short the Australian dollar and go long on the Japanese yen
- Citigroup predicts Aussie-yen will slip to about 72.75 in a few weeks, which marks a drop of more than 4 per cent from a level of 76.04 in Asia Wednesday
- The Aussie-yen’s correlation with how the offshore yuan trades has been rising recently
