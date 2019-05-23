A container port in Qingdao in Shandong province on August 8, 2016. Photo: AFP
Extended trade war may strangle growth of throughout traffic in the nation with six of the 10 busiest container ports on earth
- Tit-for-tat tariffs, lower handling charges to further squeeze port operators in China in the next 12 to 18 months, says Moody’s
- Rating agency highlighted negative impact on credit profile of China Merchants Port Holdings, Hutchison Port Holdings and Shanghai International Port
