Tianjin’s biggest state-owned enterprises have been plagued by defaults, bankruptcies and corruption allegations. Photo: Reuters
Tianjin bankers threatened with sack if they don’t back local government’s stability measures
- Some cadres in the financial sector have totally forgotten what it is to be a Communist Party member, local party secretary Li Hongzhong says
Topic | State-owned enterprises
Tianjin’s biggest state-owned enterprises have been plagued by defaults, bankruptcies and corruption allegations. Photo: Reuters