Tianjin’s biggest state-owned enterprises have been plagued by defaults, bankruptcies and corruption allegations. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Tianjin bankers threatened with sack if they don’t back local government’s stability measures

  • Some cadres in the financial sector have totally forgotten what it is to be a Communist Party member, local party secretary Li Hongzhong says
Topic |   State-owned enterprises
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 8:30am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 24 May, 2019

