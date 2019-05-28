Exterior of the Cho Kwai Chee Foundation Building at The Education University of Hong Kong in Tai Po. Photo: Roy Issa
Philanthropy recipients seek to draw a distance with Hong Kong’s alleged fraud mastermind and key figure of Enigma Network
- Education University of Hong Kong wants to remove Roy Cho Kwai-chee’s name from its main building, but has found it difficult to do so
- Cho Kwai Chee Foundation donated US$3.2 million in 2016 to have his name on the university building
Topic | ICAC
Roy Cho Kwai-chee, 55, former director of Convoy Global Holdings Limited (CGHL), formerly named as Convoy Financial Holdings Limited (CFHL), arrives at the Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho on 15 May 2019. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong charges alleged mastermind who sparked city’s largest financial probe in decades for conspiracy to defraud Convoy
- Roy Cho Kwai-chee, the alleged mastermind in Hong Kong’s largest financial investigation in decades, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud Convoy Global Holdings by the city’s anti-corruption investigator
