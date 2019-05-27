Channels

Shenzhen’s most urgent need is professionals in electronics and telecommunications. Photo: Imaginechina
Banking & Finance

Shenzhen, hometown of Huawei, will offer tax breaks to overseas and local talent to maintain edge in tech amid trade war

  • City will lower salary tax to 15 per cent from the current 45 per cent to spur innovation, says deputy mayor
Topic |   Shenzhen
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 9:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that the trade war was nothing to do with Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei dismisses Donald Trump’s suggestion tech giant could play role in China trade deal

  • Company’s founder tells interviewer that ‘even if the US wants to buy our products I may not sell to them’
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:29pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 27 May, 2019

