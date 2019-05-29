Shipping containers of China Railway Container Transport Corp at Duisport shipping port in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
German firms find US less reliable than China as trading partner after getting caught between Trump and a hard place to do business
- China ranked higher than US and Britain as trading partners in a survey of 2,000 German companies by Commerzbank
- Washington’s protectionist stance and the UK’s Brexit plans were major factors in the choices of respondents
Topic | US-China trade war
Shipping containers of China Railway Container Transport Corp at Duisport shipping port in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg