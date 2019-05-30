Michael Wang Lan was named chief executive of the virtual bank Livi on Thursday. The online bank is backed by Bank of China Hong Kong, JD Digits, and conglomerate Jardines. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Bank of China-backed virtual bank Livi names Michael Wang Lan as chief executive
- Livi, one of eight virtual banks licensed by the HKMA, will enter into operation in the fourth quarter with HK$2.5 billion (US$318.54 million) in capital
Topic | Banking & Finance
Michael Wang Lan was named chief executive of the virtual bank Livi on Thursday. The online bank is backed by Bank of China Hong Kong, JD Digits, and conglomerate Jardines. Photo: K. Y. Cheng