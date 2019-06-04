Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The tax incentives are designed to address the inadequate retirement savings of Hongkongers amid an ageing population. Photo: Edmond So
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s new pensions tax break gives early boost to retirement savings

  • Major pension providers including HSBC, Prudential, Manulife and AIA saw seen a strong response to their new tax-deductible deferred annuity and MPF products
  • Trend could help ease the burden of an ageing population
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:30am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The tax incentives are designed to address the inadequate retirement savings of Hongkongers amid an ageing population. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.