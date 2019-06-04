Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong has been the top IPO market six times in the past decade but it looks like losing its crown in 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong slips behind New York and Nasdaq in five-month global IPO rankings, as trade war takes a toll on sentiment

  • Hong Kong was the third biggest IPO market by proceeds raised in the first five months of 2019, according to data from Refinitiv
  • The city failed to attract blockbuster IPOs while its US rivals bagged ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 1:46pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:46pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been the top IPO market six times in the past decade but it looks like losing its crown in 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.