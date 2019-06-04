Hong Kong has been the top IPO market six times in the past decade but it looks like losing its crown in 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong slips behind New York and Nasdaq in five-month global IPO rankings, as trade war takes a toll on sentiment
- Hong Kong was the third biggest IPO market by proceeds raised in the first five months of 2019, according to data from Refinitiv
- The city failed to attract blockbuster IPOs while its US rivals bagged ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft
Topic | IPO
Hong Kong has been the top IPO market six times in the past decade but it looks like losing its crown in 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse