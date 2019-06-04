Macau city view (including Grand Lisboa, centre back) from Fortaleza do Monte on 18 April 2017. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Macau is considering a yuan-denominated stock exchange as the world’s gambling hub looks to diversify away from casinos
- Macau’s Monetary Authority said it’s starting feasibility studies for a securities market, including a stock market, according to its email to Reuters
- The territory has struggled to shift its economy away from gambling, where gross revenue topped US$38 billion last year
