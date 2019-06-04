Chinese investors at a brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China uses green to represent losses and declines, and denotes advances and gains in red. Photo: AP
Some Chinese equity funds are raking it in and defying the odds of the deteriorating US-China trade war
- Yihai International’s shares have surged nearly 900 per cent over the past two years
- MegaTrust Investment’s US$600 million China-focused funds returned investors 22 per cent this year
Topic | Stocks
