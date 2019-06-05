Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaking during a news conference on May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Banking & Finance

The US Federal Reserve is inching toward a cut in interest rate as Trump’s trade war with China tests financial markets’ patience

  • In separate comments on Tuesday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his No. 2, Richard Clarida, reassured nervous investors that they are watching closely for signs that trade war is denting the outlook for the world’s economy
  • Their remarks moved the Fed slightly closer to its first rate cut since 2008
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:42pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:42pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaking during a news conference on May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.