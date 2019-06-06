A branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China’s corruption watchdog investigates Gu Guoming, head of ICBC’s Shanghai branch
- Gu Guoming, chief governor of the branch, is regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Shanghai’s financial sector
- It is the second scandal involving the world’s biggest lender by assets in the space of two months
Topic | Corruption in China
