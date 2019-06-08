Channels

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he is prepared to act if the trade wars have any impact on the US economy. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Central banks set to flood market with cheap loans as trade war threatens to plunge global economy into recession

  • Analysts expect central banks in the US, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia to ensure ample liquidity if their economies show signs of weakening
  • Traders expect a 70 per cent chance of a US rate cut in July; Hong Kong’s Linked Exchange Rate System to ensure HKMA moves lockstep with the Federal Reserve
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 12:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he is prepared to act if the trade wars have any impact on the US economy. Photo: AFP
A couple sell food for feeding pigeons in front of the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul on May 15. Turkey's financial markets are once again facing testing times. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

A dovish Fed and other central banks could save emerging markets from a repeat of last year's turmoil

  • While emerging markets are under renewed pressure from similar factors that were behind last year's rout, central banks seem more accommodative this year. However, a change in investor sentiment could lead to rapid outflows from the asset class
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 2:30pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 10:26pm, 16 May, 2019

A couple sell food for feeding pigeons in front of the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul on May 15. Turkey’s financial markets are once again facing testing times. Photo: AFP
