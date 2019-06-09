Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An advertisement of Baoshang Bank in Beijing on September 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Financier Xiao Jianhua has shed his stakes in more than 10 banks, Chinese regulator says in a rare peek at a state-ordered break-up

  • Tomorrow Group, controlled by Chinese financier Xiao Jianhua, has transferred its holdings in more than 10 financial institutions including the Bank of Weifang and Taian Bank in Shandong province, and Zhongjiang Trust in Jiangxi province, according to a statement by the bank regulator
  • Harbin Bank, where Tomorrow Group also owns shares, is operating normally, the regulator said
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 4:43pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:42pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An advertisement of Baoshang Bank in Beijing on September 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.