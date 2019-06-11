Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Banking & Finance

HSBC sets up US$880 million technology fund to find the next Tencent or DJI in southern China’s Greater Bay Area

  • The US$880 million GBA+ Technology Fund will provide financing to early stage companies in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
  • Eligible companies will already have received one to two rounds of funding from venture capital or private equity, HSBC said
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The wine cellar at a medium-sized villa designed by Wilson Associates for the Huafa Group. About 10,000 homes were sold in the nine Greater Bay Area cities last year and many Hongkongers are hoping the completion of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge will boost their property prices.
Tech & Design

Why Hongkongers are buying up luxury homes in Zhuhai, one of the 9 Greater Bay Area cities

Small and sophisticated, these Huafa Hills luxury villas are primed to be irresistible to wealthy investors who are keen to own property in the Greater Bay Area

Topic |   China property
Lee Hill-choi

Lee Hill-choi  

Published: 4:39pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 4:39pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The wine cellar at a medium-sized villa designed by Wilson Associates for the Huafa Group. About 10,000 homes were sold in the nine Greater Bay Area cities last year and many Hongkongers are hoping the completion of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge will boost their property prices.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.