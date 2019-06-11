China's Shenzhen city in the night. Photo: SCMP/Handout
HSBC sets up US$880 million technology fund to find the next Tencent or DJI in southern China’s Greater Bay Area
- The US$880 million GBA+ Technology Fund will provide financing to early stage companies in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
- Eligible companies will already have received one to two rounds of funding from venture capital or private equity, HSBC said
Topic | Greater Bay Area
The wine cellar at a medium-sized villa designed by Wilson Associates for the Huafa Group. About 10,000 homes were sold in the nine Greater Bay Area cities last year and many Hongkongers are hoping the completion of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge will boost their property prices.
Why Hongkongers are buying up luxury homes in Zhuhai, one of the 9 Greater Bay Area cities
Small and sophisticated, these Huafa Hills luxury villas are primed to be irresistible to wealthy investors who are keen to own property in the Greater Bay Area
Topic | China property
