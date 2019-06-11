Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The increase in willingness to buy foreign-currency assets is in line with Chinese households’ reduced interest in buying overall liquid investment products, Bank of Communications says. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Chinese middle class expects yuan to decline amid trade war, eyes offshore investment to secure wealth

  • Poll conducted for Bank of Communications finds number of households planning to buy foreign-currency assets has risen by 4 per cent
  • Respondents have shown cautious stance on economy, investment prospects, analyst says
Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 9:48pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:48pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The increase in willingness to buy foreign-currency assets is in line with Chinese households’ reduced interest in buying overall liquid investment products, Bank of Communications says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.