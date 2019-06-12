Police officers use a water canon on a lone protester near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index drops by the most in five weeks as Hong Kong’s biggest protest rally in decades finds city on edge
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.7 per cent to 27,308.46, its biggest daily decline since a 2.4 per cent plunge on May 9 amid escalating tensions between the United States and China over trade
- Stock indexes declined in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as China’s fastest inflation in 15 months weighed on investors
