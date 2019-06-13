Beijing is expected to keep its currency stronger than seven yuan to a US dollar at least until a possible meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump later this month. Photo: AP
Yuan likely to drop below rate of seven to US dollar within three months, state-owned lender Bocom International says
- Forecast based on positions built by foreign-exchange traders
- Central bank has no intention of softening currency to fight trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says
- Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
- Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
