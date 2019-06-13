Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing is expected to keep its currency stronger than seven yuan to a US dollar at least until a possible meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump later this month. Photo: AP
Banking & Finance

Yuan likely to drop below rate of seven to US dollar within three months, state-owned lender Bocom International says

  • Forecast based on positions built by foreign-exchange traders
  • Central bank has no intention of softening currency to fight trade war
Topic |   Yuan
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:30am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing is expected to keep its currency stronger than seven yuan to a US dollar at least until a possible meeting between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump later this month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

  • Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
  • Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 5:35pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:44am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.