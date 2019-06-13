Hong Kong’s interest rate swap curve has swung to its deepest inversion since 1999, amid expectations that liquidity conditions will tighten. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong's rates curve is the most inverted in two decades
- The one-month interbank borrowing cost on Thursday jumped to its highest level since October 2008
- Demand for the Hong Kong dollar has risen as banks hoard money for regulatory checks and corporate clients pay out dividends
