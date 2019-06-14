An oil tanker on fire in the sea of Oman, on June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Photo: AP
Oil’s gains after Middle East tanker attacks tempered as trade war threatens global demand
- Swelling American stockpiles and signs of slowing consumption across the globe are weighing on prices
Topic | Energy
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
China’s May rare earth export falls as supply tapers off amid a worsening trade war with the biggest buyer of the elements
- Rare earth exports fell 16 per cent to 3,640 tonnes from April, according to customs data
- Overseas shipments fell 7.2 per cent to 19,265 tonnes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year
Topic | Rare Earths
