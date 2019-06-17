China’s total non performing loans reached 2.2 trillion yuan (US$317.77 billion) at the end of March, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China looks to local asset management companies to help tackle bad loan problem, but Moody’s flags risks
- Rapid growth in local distressed asset management companies represents shift from prior model, Moody’s says
- More than 50 provincial level licensed distressed asset management companies now in operation; most were created in the last three years
