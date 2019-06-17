Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

UBS economist Paul Donovan’s “Chinese pig” comment to explain the outbreak African swine fever set off a firestorm on Chinese social media. Photo: AP Photo
Banking & Finance

‘Chinese pig’ remark lands UBS in trouble as state firm excludes Swiss bank from bond sale

  • China Railway Construction Corp decides against hiring UBS
  • UBS economist Paul Donovan made the ‘Chinese pig’ comment in an analysis of the country’s African swine fever epidemic, but has since apologised for the culturally insensitive language
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:32pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

UBS economist Paul Donovan’s “Chinese pig” comment to explain the outbreak African swine fever set off a firestorm on Chinese social media. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.