UBS economist Paul Donovan’s “Chinese pig” comment to explain the outbreak African swine fever set off a firestorm on Chinese social media. Photo: AP Photo
‘Chinese pig’ remark lands UBS in trouble as state firm excludes Swiss bank from bond sale
- China Railway Construction Corp decides against hiring UBS
- UBS economist Paul Donovan made the ‘Chinese pig’ comment in an analysis of the country’s African swine fever epidemic, but has since apologised for the culturally insensitive language
Topic | Banking & Finance
UBS economist Paul Donovan’s “Chinese pig” comment to explain the outbreak African swine fever set off a firestorm on Chinese social media. Photo: AP Photo