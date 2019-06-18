Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shares of Shenwan Hongyuan dropped by as much as 15 per cent to an intraday low of HK$3.10 during its first day trading, and have been struggling to recover since. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

China’s oldest brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan accuses cornerstone investor of defaulting on share payments in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO of 2019

  • Shenwan Hongyuan claims China Saite, a construction services company, has defaulted on stock subscriptions worth HK$233 million (US$29.74 million)
  • Brokerage offered its Hong Kong shares at HK$3.63 in April, raising US$1.16 billion in the city’s biggest IPO of the year
Topic |   IPO
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 1:49pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shares of Shenwan Hongyuan dropped by as much as 15 per cent to an intraday low of HK$3.10 during its first day trading, and have been struggling to recover since. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.