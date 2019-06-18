The capital market reforms discussed at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai last week mean overseas banks can play a bigger role in serving China’s domestic market. Photo: AFP
France’s BNP Paribas plans expanded push in China after trade war concession to ‘lift ownership limits’ on financial firms
- France’s biggest lender contemplating expansion that includes applying for a securities licence in China
- Expansion into wealth management for high net worth individuals also being considered
Topic | Banking & Finance
Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy slump goes on in May, with industrial growth lowest in 17 years amid US trade war escalation
- Industrial production grew by 5.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, down from 5.4 per cent last month and the lowest reading since 2002
- Retail sales grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which itself was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003
Topic | China economy
