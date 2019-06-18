An employee uses a machine to count US$100 dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s stockpile of US notes, bills and bonds shrinks to a two-year low as trade war rages on
- China’s stockpile of US notes, bills and bonds declined by US$7.5 billion in April to US$1.11 trillion, according to Treasury Department data
- Still, some of China’s purchases are routed through locations such as Belgium. Belgian holdings have risen over the past year
