Hong Kong’s Central business district. The top three jobs expected to disappear in Asia-Pacific include accountants or auditors, research analysts and stock sales agents, according to CFA Institute. Photo: K Y Cheng
Banking & Finance

As artificial intelligence and fintech come knocking, half of Asia-Pacific finance professionals fear for their jobs

  • Performance analysts, traders, accountants and sales agents to lose out over next decade, according to CFA Institute survey
  • But CFA members also expect number of finance professionals to grow 16 per cent over same period
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

