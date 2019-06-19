Hong Kong’s Central business district. The top three jobs expected to disappear in Asia-Pacific include accountants or auditors, research analysts and stock sales agents, according to CFA Institute. Photo: K Y Cheng
As artificial intelligence and fintech come knocking, half of Asia-Pacific finance professionals fear for their jobs
- Performance analysts, traders, accountants and sales agents to lose out over next decade, according to CFA Institute survey
- But CFA members also expect number of finance professionals to grow 16 per cent over same period
