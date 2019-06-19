HSBC said it will scrap the below-balance fees from August 1. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC scraps minimum-balance fee for 3 million Hong Kong customers, other lenders expected to follow suit as they brace for threat from virtual banks
- Other major banks are likely to follow suit, say analysts, as they get ready to fend off competition from eight virtual banks due to launch this year
- The monthly charge of HK$50 for small depositors with a balance below HK$5,000 (US$1,755), has long been viewed as a penalty on some of the bank’s most loyal customers
