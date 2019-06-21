Heinken last year acquired a 40 per cent stake in CRH Beer, the maker of Snow Beer, for US$3.1 billion. Photo: One Red Eye
European investors intensify M&A activity in China while US firms keep low profile amid trade war
- The number of deals involving European firms in China increased by 32 per cent to 49 last year, while value jumped 856 per cent to US$9.94 billion.
- Heineken’s 40 per cent stake in CR Beer for US$3.1 billion was one of the biggest inbound investments from Europe last year
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
