The China Securities Regulatory Commission has invited the public to give feedback on proposals to roll back measures put in place to curb stock speculation following the equity market crisis in the summer of 2015. Photo: Reuters
China considers unwinding rules put in place after the last equity market crash; proposed change to help ease company fundraising
- CSRC has invited public comment on proposals to scrap M&A profitability requirements and other measures implemented following 2015 market crash
- Easing signal helps send ChiNext Index up 1.7 per cent to close at 1,523.8 on Friday
Topic | Stocks
