Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cindat Capital Management and Oaktree Capital Management have jointly acquired 30 South Colonnade, in London’s Canary Wharf, from HNA Group. Photo: Handout
Banking & Finance

Chinese asset buyers unfazed by Brexit drama show strong interest in acquiring British companies

  • Chinese companies Tencent, Fosun and Cindat have closed deals or are in the process of making investments in the UK in the last few weeks
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cindat Capital Management and Oaktree Capital Management have jointly acquired 30 South Colonnade, in London’s Canary Wharf, from HNA Group. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Heinken last year acquired a 40 per cent stake in CRH Beer, the maker of Snow Beer, for US$3.1 billion. Photo: One Red Eye
Banking & Finance

China has become the happy hunting ground for European asset shoppers as trade war drags on, saps US acquisitions

  • The number of deals involving European firms in China increased by 32 per cent to 49 last year, while value jumped 856 per cent to US$9.94 billion.
  • Heineken’s 40 per cent stake in CR Beer for US$3.1 billion was one of the biggest inbound investments from Europe last year
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Published: 7:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Heinken last year acquired a 40 per cent stake in CRH Beer, the maker of Snow Beer, for US$3.1 billion. Photo: One Red Eye
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.