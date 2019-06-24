Cindat Capital Management and Oaktree Capital Management have jointly acquired 30 South Colonnade, in London’s Canary Wharf, from HNA Group. Photo: Handout
Chinese asset buyers unfazed by Brexit drama show strong interest in acquiring British companies
- Chinese companies Tencent, Fosun and Cindat have closed deals or are in the process of making investments in the UK in the last few weeks
Heinken last year acquired a 40 per cent stake in CRH Beer, the maker of Snow Beer, for US$3.1 billion. Photo: One Red Eye
China has become the happy hunting ground for European asset shoppers as trade war drags on, saps US acquisitions
- The number of deals involving European firms in China increased by 32 per cent to 49 last year, while value jumped 856 per cent to US$9.94 billion.
- Heineken’s 40 per cent stake in CR Beer for US$3.1 billion was one of the biggest inbound investments from Europe last year
