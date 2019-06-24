A bitcoin logo is seen on a cryptocurrency ATM in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin climbs above US$11,000 amid renewed mainstream interest, but observers warn caution is warranted
- The market has matured greatly since the last time bitcoin crossed US$10,000: eToro senior analyst Matt Greenspan
- Don’t get fooled by the dead-cat bounce this year: Empire Financial Research founder Whitney Tilson
