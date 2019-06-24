Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The People's Bank of China. The short-term interbank lending rates have spiked to as high as 15 per cent this month from about 3.5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Beijing eases short-term liquidity for smaller financial firms, orders fifth brokerage in a week to lift fundraising quota

  • Shenzhen-based GF Securities says quota enlarged to 17.6 billion yuan
  • Beijing working on boosting confidence by easing credit after Baoshang Bank takeover, analyst says
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 1:06pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:06pm, 24 Jun, 2019

The PBOC and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission assumed control of Inner-Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank last month. Photo: Reuters
Money & Wealth

Baoshang Bank takeover connected to misappropriation of funds but was an isolated case, China’s central bank says

  • People’s Bank of China says an investment conglomerate led by financier Xiao Jianhua misappropriated bank funds
  • PBOC does not have plans to take over other institutions and says it is confident financial markets will remain stable
Topic |   Central Banks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

The PBOC and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission assumed control of Inner-Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank last month. Photo: Reuters
