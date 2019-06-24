The People's Bank of China. The short-term interbank lending rates have spiked to as high as 15 per cent this month from about 3.5 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing eases short-term liquidity for smaller financial firms, orders fifth brokerage in a week to lift fundraising quota
- Shenzhen-based GF Securities says quota enlarged to 17.6 billion yuan
- Beijing working on boosting confidence by easing credit after Baoshang Bank takeover, analyst says
The PBOC and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission assumed control of Inner-Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank last month. Photo: Reuters
Baoshang Bank takeover connected to misappropriation of funds but was an isolated case, China’s central bank says
- People’s Bank of China says an investment conglomerate led by financier Xiao Jianhua misappropriated bank funds
- PBOC does not have plans to take over other institutions and says it is confident financial markets will remain stable
