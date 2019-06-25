Channels

There is much anticipation about the upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 summit in Japan this weekend. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Not every economist thinks the trade war is a huge deal; ‘look at the numbers’, says CME executive director

  • ‘I think this is a time for bargain hunting in Chinese stocks,’ says CME’s Erik Norland
Topic |   US-China trade war
Louise Moon  

Yujing Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Jun, 2019

Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Markets

China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump

  • Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
  • But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
Topic |   Rare Earths
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:16am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:33am, 17 Jun, 2019

