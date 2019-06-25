There is much anticipation about the upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 summit in Japan this weekend. Photo: Reuters
Not every economist thinks the trade war is a huge deal; ‘look at the numbers’, says CME executive director
- ‘I think this is a time for bargain hunting in Chinese stocks,’ says CME’s Erik Norland
Speculation is high that rare earths, used in everything from Apple’s iPhones to Tesla’s electric vehicles, will be employed as a high-stake bargaining chip in the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth stocks are investors’ new hedge against trade war as Beijing rolls out countermeasures against Trump
- Expectations that China will cut overseas supply of rare earth have spurred at least 34 per cent gains in linked shares
- But watch out – share prices could plunge if trade war is settled, analysts say
