MetLife’s advertising on a Hong Kong tram featuring Snoopy and his friends on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai on June 22, 2017.Photo: SCMP
Richard Li’s FWD is in talks to buy MetLife’s Hong Kong insurance unit to expand through acquisition
- A deal could value MetLife Hong Kong at less than US$400 million and would help FWD boost its presence in the city
- At that price, MetLife would sell the asset for less than its US$400 million embedded value, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic | Insurance
