SCMP
Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

US judge holds three Chinese banks in contempt for refusing to comply with probes into violations of North Korea sanction

  • According to court rulings in a 2017 civil forfeiture action, the banks were Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
  • Pudong Bank stands at risk of losing access to US dollars, the lifeblood of global finance
Topic |   Banking & Finance
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:36am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Cutting off China's larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with China’d Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
China

Calling out Beijing: US ‘gift’ to China shows unenforced North Korea sanctions

  • Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan surprised Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe with ‘beautiful’ present during meeting in Singapore
  • What looked like a coffee-table book was actually 32 pages of photos and satellite images of North Korean ships getting and delivering shipments of oil
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:31am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:55pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with China'd Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
