Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
US judge holds three Chinese banks in contempt for refusing to comply with probes into violations of North Korea sanction
- According to court rulings in a 2017 civil forfeiture action, the banks were Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
- Pudong Bank stands at risk of losing access to US dollars, the lifeblood of global finance
Topic | Banking & Finance
Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with China’d Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
Calling out Beijing: US ‘gift’ to China shows unenforced North Korea sanctions
- Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan surprised Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe with ‘beautiful’ present during meeting in Singapore
- What looked like a coffee-table book was actually 32 pages of photos and satellite images of North Korean ships getting and delivering shipments of oil
Topic | North Korea
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with China’d Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP