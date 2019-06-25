Shanghai Pudong Development Bank acknowledged it had received a requirement from a US legal department to provide information about a client, in addition to other data and information. Photo: Handout
China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank dismiss US’s North Korea sanctions breach charges
- Lenders respond to Washington Post report, say they have complied with international and Chinese law
- Urge US authorities to follow cross-border investigation framework
Topic | Banking & Finance
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank acknowledged it had received a requirement from a US legal department to provide information about a client, in addition to other data and information. Photo: Handout