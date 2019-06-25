Standard Chartered said it would scrap the charges from August 1. Photo: Warton Li
Standard Chartered becomes third big lender in Hong Kong to scrap minimum-balance fee as virtual banks get ready to challenge their dominance
- All three note-issuing banks – HSBC, Standard Chartered and BOCHK – have now said they will abolish the fee, widely seen as a penalty on small depositors
- Analysts say the move is to minimise the threat from virtual banks due to launch later in the year
Topic | Banking & Finance
Standard Chartered said it would scrap the charges from August 1. Photo: Warton Li