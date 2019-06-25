Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Standard Chartered said it would scrap the charges from August 1. Photo: Warton Li
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered becomes third big lender in Hong Kong to scrap minimum-balance fee as virtual banks get ready to challenge their dominance

  • All three note-issuing banks – HSBC, Standard Chartered and BOCHK – have now said they will abolish the fee, widely seen as a penalty on small depositors
  • Analysts say the move is to minimise the threat from virtual banks due to launch later in the year
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 5:43pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:14pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Standard Chartered said it would scrap the charges from August 1. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.