A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Trade war uncertainties, probe in US spotlighting Chinese banks spook investors, sending China and Hong Kong stocks tumbling
- Three Chinese banks spotlighted in US sanctions probe, sending shock waves through the sector
- Gold-linked stocks rare winners as investors embrace the safe haven
Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
US judge holds three Chinese banks in contempt for refusing to comply with probes into violations of North Korea sanction
- According to court rulings in a 2017 civil forfeiture action, the banks were Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
- Pudong Bank stands at risk of losing access to US dollars, the lifeblood of global finance
