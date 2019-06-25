Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Banking & Finance

Trade war uncertainties, probe in US spotlighting Chinese banks spook investors, sending China and Hong Kong stocks tumbling

  • Three Chinese banks spotlighted in US sanctions probe, sending shock waves through the sector
  • Gold-linked stocks rare winners as investors embrace the safe haven
Topic |   Stocks
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 5:47pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:47pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 14, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

US judge holds three Chinese banks in contempt for refusing to comply with probes into violations of North Korea sanction

  • According to court rulings in a 2017 civil forfeiture action, the banks were Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
  • Pudong Bank stands at risk of losing access to US dollars, the lifeblood of global finance
Topic |   Banking & Finance
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 11:36am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:57pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cutting off China’s larger banks from dollar transactions could trigger a cascade of effects that would disrupt the world economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.