Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to negotiate terms to relieve trade tensions on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AP
Xi-Trump talks at G20 unlikely to end trade war, warn Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barings
- Economists at Merrill Lynch predict negotiations will ‘end in another ceasefire, with both sides delaying additional tariffs’
- Barings is betting against emerging markets and export-reliant Asian countries like South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to negotiate terms to relieve trade tensions on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China quiet on Xi Jinping’s G20 meeting and trade talk demands in face of fiery Donald Trump rhetoric
- It is expected the two leaders will meet in Japan at the end of June
- Analysts see an increasing caution from China amid low expectations of any deal
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP