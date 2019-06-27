Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A DBS banking analyst said that the outlook for China Construction Bank’s share price looks positive after it aced a stress test conducted by the Singaporean bank. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

China Construction Bank and China Merchants Bank ace stress test conducted by DBS Bank

  • China’s banking industry will need to raise 2 trillion yuan (US$291 billion) to replenish their capital in the event of three bear scenarios
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 5:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A DBS banking analyst said that the outlook for China Construction Bank’s share price looks positive after it aced a stress test conducted by the Singaporean bank. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.