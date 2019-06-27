A scale model of apartment buildings built by the property developer Yango in Xuchang city in Henan province on February 19, 2019. The showroom was the scene of a protest by investors on the same day. Photo: REUTERS
China’s central bank is pushing commercial lenders to hold mortgage rates steady to curb the growth of home loans
- A state-owned bank has increased mortgage rates for first-home buyers, with borrowers now paying about 5.15 per cent, up from about 4.9 per cent
- China’s household leverage ratio rose to 53.2 per cent at the end of 2018 from 17.9 per cent in 2008
Topic | People’s Bank of China
A scale model of apartment buildings built by the property developer Yango in Xuchang city in Henan province on February 19, 2019. The showroom was the scene of a protest by investors on the same day. Photo: REUTERS