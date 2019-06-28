A small toy figure is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture on December 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters
It is easy come, easy go in the cryptocurrency world as bitcoin almost wipes out the mega gains in value just as quickly as it came
- Bitcoin dropped as much as 19 per cent on Thursday, paring the loss to 16 per cents at the end of the day
- The largest cryptocurrency was up 4.2 per cent to US$11,137 as of 10:50am in Hong Kong on Friday
