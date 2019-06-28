Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A small toy figure is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture on December 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

It is easy come, easy go in the cryptocurrency world as bitcoin almost wipes out the mega gains in value just as quickly as it came

  • Bitcoin dropped as much as 19 per cent on Thursday, paring the loss to 16 per cents at the end of the day
  • The largest cryptocurrency was up 4.2 per cent to US$11,137 as of 10:50am in Hong Kong on Friday
Topic |   Bitcoin
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:25pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:25pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A small toy figure is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture on December 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.