Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The exterior of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on 19 March 2016. Photo: EPA
Banking & Finance

China’s government sets up Dajia Insurance to take over Anbang’s assets as the disposal of former asset buyer nears

  • Dajia Insurance, established this week in Beijing, has an identical structure and shareholders as Anbang, albeit with smaller capitalisation
  • The finance ministry’s China Insurance Security Fund owns 98.2 per cent of Dajia, as it does Anbang
Topic |   Insurance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:05pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:05pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The exterior of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on 19 March 2016. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.