The exterior of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing on 19 March 2016. Photo: EPA
China’s government sets up Dajia Insurance to take over Anbang’s assets as the disposal of former asset buyer nears
- Dajia Insurance, established this week in Beijing, has an identical structure and shareholders as Anbang, albeit with smaller capitalisation
- The finance ministry’s China Insurance Security Fund owns 98.2 per cent of Dajia, as it does Anbang
Topic | Insurance
