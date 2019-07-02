An employee counts HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s dollar strengthens toward higher end of trading band against US dollar as interbank rate rises
- The Hong Kong dollar strengthened by as much as 0.18 per cent to HK$7.7995 per US dollar
- One-month Hong Kong dollar Hibor was at 2.49 per cent on Tuesday and the three-month rate was 2.44 per cent
Topic | Currencies
